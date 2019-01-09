Fly Leasing Ltd (FLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) will announce $115.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fly Leasing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.20 million. Fly Leasing reported sales of $107.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fly Leasing will report full year sales of $406.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.78 million to $412.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $445.15 million, with estimates ranging from $418.83 million to $473.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fly Leasing.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.68 million. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

NYSE:FLY opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Fly Leasing has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 110.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 287,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 74.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 146,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,357,000 after buying an additional 145,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 39.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 109.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fly Leasing (FLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.