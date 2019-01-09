Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.10% of AMC Entertainment worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $165,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $208,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $218,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $242,000. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

Shares of AMC opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

