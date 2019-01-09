Fmr LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,549 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.40% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 87,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 161,146 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 174,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.11% and a negative net margin of 3,185.75%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial.

