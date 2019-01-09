Freehold Royalties (FRU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Cormark decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.72.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

TSE FRU traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.25. 162,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,851. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.68 and a 1-year high of C$14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.309999994232558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 643.75%.

In other news, insider Robert Edward Lamond bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,337.00. Also, Director Tom Mullane bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.60 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $401,787.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.