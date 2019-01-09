Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s rising unit net cash costs for copper in North American and South American operations remain a concern. Average unit net cash costs of copper for North America are expected to rise year over year for full-year 2018 as reflected by the company's guidance. Freeport is also faced with operational challenges at its North America operations. The recent slump in copper prices and concerns over demand for copper due to trade tensions are other worries for Freeport. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months.”

FCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 390,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,113,641. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,651 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,505,821 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $60,510,000 after buying an additional 460,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,814,376 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $83,097,000 after buying an additional 162,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

