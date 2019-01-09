Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 154,818,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,155,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375,340 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 153.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,263,054 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 511.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 200,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 167,343 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22,112.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $836,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,282.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

