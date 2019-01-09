FuzeX (FXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,380.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One FuzeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, COSS, Allbit and Token Store. During the last week, FuzeX has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. FuzeX has a market cap of $2.13 million and $25,380.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025244 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.02160954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00165077 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00231012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024913 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025044 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,098,192 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Allbit, CoinBene, CPDAX, COSS, Coinbe, Token Store, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

