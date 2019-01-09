FY2018 Earnings Estimate for E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.83. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETFC. BidaskClub upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.12.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. E*TRADE Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,313,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua Weinreich purchased 5,725 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,589.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,950.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Pizzi purchased 10,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,795.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,668 shares of company stock worth $1,912,154 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

