FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Northern Trust Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $6.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.88.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $84.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Northern Trust by 161.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 438.2% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 282.8% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northern Trust by 296.3% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

