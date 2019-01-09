FY2018 EPS Estimates for Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Raised by Analyst

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Goldcorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GG. CIBC upgraded Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.41.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.02. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.46 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GG. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

