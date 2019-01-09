FY2018 EPS Estimates for Iamgold Corp (IMG) Lowered by Desjardins

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued on Monday, January 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Desjardins also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get Iamgold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Monday, December 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$9.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iamgold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.25.

TSE IMG opened at C$5.07 on Wednesday. Iamgold has a 12 month low of C$3.64 and a 12 month high of C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$319.93 million for the quarter.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.