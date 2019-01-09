FY2018 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Increased by Analyst

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report issued on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $38.49 and a one year high of $54.83.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 562,334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53,146 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,725,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,144,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,485,000 after acquiring an additional 413,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

