Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Garmin by 17.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Garmin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Garmin by 48.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Garmin by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 20,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $4,685,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,824,429 shares in the company, valued at $113,972,079.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 678,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $44,862,658.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,058,474 shares of company stock worth $132,321,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

GRMN opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $70.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.24. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $810.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

