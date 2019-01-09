Garrett Motion (GTX) and Magna International (MGA) Critical Analysis

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Garrett Motion does not pay a dividend. Magna International pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Magna International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Magna International $38.95 billion 0.41 $2.21 billion $5.96 7.99

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and Magna International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 3 2 0 0 1.40 Magna International 1 4 13 0 2.67

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Magna International has a consensus price target of $65.53, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Given Magna International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magna International is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Magna International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion N/A N/A N/A Magna International 5.83% 19.98% 8.93%

Summary

Magna International beats Garrett Motion on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services. It also provides fascia and exterior trims, liftgate and exterior modules, front end modules, ACTERO active aerodynamics, and lightweight composites; and roof systems that include softtops, retractable hardtops, modular tops, and hardtops. In addition, the company offers latching system, hinge and wire forming, power closure, electronic, door module, window system, engineered glass, sealing, trim and roof rack, testing center, and running board closures; and driveline systems, fluid pressure and controls, and metal-forming solutions. Further, it provides driver assistance systems and electronic components; and interior and exterior mirrors, actuators, electronic vision systems, door handle and overhead console technologies, and front and signal lightings. Additionally, the company offers seating systems, mechanism and seat structure solutions, foam and trim solutions, and design and development solutions; and engineering services, vehicle contract manufacturing services, and fuel systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturer, tier 1, medium and heavy truck, and non-automotive customers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Aurora, Canada.

