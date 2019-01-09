Gartner (IT) Price Target Lowered to $134.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Gartner from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.10.

IT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.39. 23,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.96 million. Gartner had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $202,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total transaction of $460,405.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Gartner by 135.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Gartner by 122.7% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1,662.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

