Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Wednesday. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 138.40 ($1.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61).

Get Gateley alerts:

In related news, insider Nigel Terrence Payne purchased 16,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £24,892.12 ($32,525.96).

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on Gateley in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 193 ($2.52) price target for the company.

WARNING: “Gateley Holdings PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 (GTLY)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/gateley-holdings-plc-to-issue-dividend-of-gbx-2-60-gtly.html.

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.