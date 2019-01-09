Gates Industrial (GTES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

GTES has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,980. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek bought 5,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,717,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 45.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 578,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,717,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 128.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73,405 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.