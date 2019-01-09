General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 93,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,770.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine B. Reynolds acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,153 shares in the company, valued at $193,288.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 37.39%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 15th. FIG Partners raised shares of General Dynamics to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $229.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/general-dynamics-co-gd-shares-bought-by-uss-investment-management-ltd.html.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.