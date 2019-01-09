General Motors (GM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “General Motors is gaining from strong crossover & truck sales. The company’s capital allocation strategy, initiatives to make its vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient and focus on technology development are benefiting it. Also, the company is raising investment in emerging markets to boost global sales. General Motors is undertaking several initiatives to make its vehicles more advanced, safer and fuel efficient. Weak used car pricing, increased launch-related costs and a challenging pricing environment are headwinds before it.”

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura dropped coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.91.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 25.81%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 543.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

