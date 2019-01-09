General Motors (GM) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,628 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 128,505 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 543.8% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.62. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $35.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 22.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $48.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/general-motors-gm-shares-sold-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.