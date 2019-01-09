Genesco Inc. (GCO) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 139.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,828 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Genesco worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Genesco alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

NYSE GCO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $958.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Genesco had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/genesco-inc-gco-stake-increased-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc retails and wholesales footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.