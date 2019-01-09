GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GNMK. ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

GNMK stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,496. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $292.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 79.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, insider Hany Massarany sold 5,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $29,890.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $104,722 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,414,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,448,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,339,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.