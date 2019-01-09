Gentex (GNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Gentexaims at creating long-term growth, driven by product launches, improved product mix and unique technology platforms while executing operational discipline, designed around shareholder return. It pursues an aggressive capital-deployment strategy. Year to date, shares of Gentex underperformed the industry it belongs to. However, the company is witnessing a pricing pressure from automotive customers and competitors, which might impact its profit margin. Also, an uncertain light-vehicle production in key markets is a headwind for Gentex.”

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $21.02 on Monday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $460.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $59,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,513 shares in the company, valued at $447,558.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,167 shares of company stock worth $23,226. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 297,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 71.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 295,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 888.9% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 138,635 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 1,161.5% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 165,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.