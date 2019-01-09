Gerdau (GGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

GGB has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gerdau in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of GGB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 47,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,530,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.96. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 23rd. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Gerdau by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 93,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Gerdau by 211.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 114,303 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates throuh the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs, wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

