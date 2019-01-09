Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th.

Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

GOOD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 83,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,971. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $533.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 13.78 and a quick ratio of 13.78.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through October 2018, Gladstone Commercial has paid 165 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

