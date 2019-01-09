GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Position Raised by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 301,154 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,337 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,347 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 21,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,615,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,742,000 after purchasing an additional 592,022 shares during the last quarter. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.28. 31,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,202. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

