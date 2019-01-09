GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Receives GBX 1,620.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,620.31 ($21.17).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.65) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,555.40 ($20.32) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

