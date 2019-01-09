Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. offers content and connectivity services for the airline industry. It provides airlines with in-flight video content, e-commerce and information services. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Global Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.20 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Shares of ENT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 169,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,267. The firm has a market cap of $206.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Eagle Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Eagle Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

