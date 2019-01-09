Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 274.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $745,541 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.70.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

