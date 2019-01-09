GMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Total (TOT)

GMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report report published on Tuesday. GMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Total from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Total from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Total from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.14.

TOT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 71,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,906. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Total has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $65.69.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.72 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Total will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.7267 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $7,339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Total by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,475,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $210,498,000 after buying an additional 874,469 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth about $5,926,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Total by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,114,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $188,615,000 after buying an additional 320,069 shares during the period. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

