Gold Fields (GFI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of -1.29. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

