Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

GFI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:GFI opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of -1.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,026.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 74,945 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

