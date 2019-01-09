Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Meggitt (MGGT) Price Target to GBX 626

Meggitt (LON:MGGT) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 622 ($8.13) to GBX 626 ($8.18) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

MGGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Meggitt from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Meggitt from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 538.88 ($7.04).

MGGT opened at GBX 489.10 ($6.39) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 430.90 ($5.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 530 ($6.93).

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

