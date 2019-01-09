Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Smiths Group (SMIN) Price Target to GBX 1,560

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Smiths Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank cut Smiths Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,665 ($21.76) in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,638.08 ($21.40).

Get Smiths Group alerts:

SMIN traded up GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65). The stock had a trading volume of 752,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,442 ($18.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,697 ($22.17).

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($18.14) per share, with a total value of £12,505.88 ($16,341.15).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.