Golem (GNT) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.0745 or 0.00001839 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Vebitcoin and DragonEX. During the last week, Golem has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02193636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00161915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,842,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Upbit, Bitbns, BigONE, Iquant, DragonEX, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin, Tidex, ABCC, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Liqui, Tux Exchange, Ethfinex, Poloniex, BitBay, Huobi, Braziliex, Bithumb, OKEx, GOPAX, BitMart, Koinex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

