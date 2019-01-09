GP Strategies (GPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GP Strategies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. 37,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,100. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the 3rd quarter valued at $388,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.