GrafTech International (EAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Group cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GrafTech International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

EAF opened at $13.07 on Monday. GrafTech International has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $24.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 160.94% and a net margin of 43.72%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.50 million. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter worth $4,476,376,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $66,218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $61,229,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in GrafTech International by 42.8% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,442,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the second quarter valued at $25,015,000.

GrafTech International Company Profile

