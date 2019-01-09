Grand Vision Media (GVMH) Shares Up 52.7%

Grand Vision Media Holdings PLC (LON:GVMH) shot up 52.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.60 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 22.90 ($0.30). 235,473 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.20).

Grand Vision Media Company Profile (LON:GVMH)

Grand Vision Media Holdings plc operates as an integrated out-door digital media and advertising company in the Peoples Republic of China. It offers out-of-home (OOH) advertising, panel advertising, and content production services; digital marketing campaigns, such as social media marketing services; and events and exhibitions.

