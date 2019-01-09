GrandCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (GDC)

GrandCoin (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 9th. GrandCoin has a total market capitalization of $64,213.00 and $7.00 worth of GrandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GrandCoin has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. One GrandCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00973450 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018480 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001236 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001224 BTC.

GrandCoin Coin Profile

GrandCoin (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. GrandCoin’s total supply is 884,125,802 coins. GrandCoin’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool. The official website for GrandCoin is grandcoin.info.

Buying and Selling GrandCoin

GrandCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GrandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GrandCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GrandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

