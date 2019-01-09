Gravity (GZRO) Market Cap Achieves $530,470.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, Gravity has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $530,470.00 and $1,041.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025260 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.02156274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00164582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00231077 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024950 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025048 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,200,271,199 coins and its circulating supply is 2,193,656,037 coins. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net.

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

