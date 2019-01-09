Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $37.44 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 9,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $510,640.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GBX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

