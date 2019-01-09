GrubHub (GRUB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of GrubHub from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.23.

Get GrubHub alerts:

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.36. GrubHub has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrubHub will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $205,629.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,035.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $69,058.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545 shares in the company, valued at $63,149.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,985 shares of company stock worth $1,960,449 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,102,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,422,000 after acquiring an additional 402,466 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in GrubHub by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 2,345,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $325,153,000 after acquiring an additional 310,959 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 280.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 397,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,144,000 after acquiring an additional 293,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GrubHub by 1,042.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 315,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 288,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.