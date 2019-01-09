Guggenheim Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Southern (SO)

Southern (NYSE:SO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s previous close.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $45.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.07. Southern has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

