Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,533 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 800.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael T. Azbell sold 13,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,559,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $739,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $114.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

