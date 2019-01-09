Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,554 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,329,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,428,704,000 after buying an additional 7,959,713 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 12.7% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,528,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,174,000 after buying an additional 2,533,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,644,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,952 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.23 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 51.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $1,008,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,224.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $99,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

