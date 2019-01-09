Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $11.26 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,532 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 170.8% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

