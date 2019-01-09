Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $1,119,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.27.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

