Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPOR. Zacks Investment Research cut Gulfport Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Gulfport Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $15.00 target price on Gulfport Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 115,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,495. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.39 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gulfport Energy news, Director Paul D. Westerman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares in the company, valued at $478,455.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy in the third quarter worth $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 91.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 51.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.