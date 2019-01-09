GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s (GWPH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GWPH. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $227.00 price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $117.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.19. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a current ratio of 6.66.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 1,574.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 22,620 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $188,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

