Hammerson (HMSO) Given New GBX 390 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the company’s current price.

HMSO has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Hammerson from GBX 618 ($8.08) to GBX 543 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 14th. Barclays cut Hammerson to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hammerson to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 539 ($7.04) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 515.62 ($6.74).

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 341.10 ($4.46) on Wednesday. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 430.40 ($5.62) and a one year high of £523.38 ($683.89).

About Hammerson

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

